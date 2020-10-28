STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite ban, annual Banni Utsavam held in Andhra Pradesh; 40 injured 

Over 50,000 people from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka thronged Devaragattu to witness the festival. As part of the celebrations, about 3,000 people fought with sticks. 

Published: 28th October 2020

Villagers resorting to traditional stick fight during the Banni festival at Devaragattu in Kurnool. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Despite ban, the annual Banni Utsavam, also called as Karrala Samaram, was held at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal on Monday midnight. The district administration has cancelled the festival amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 40 devotees suffered injuries and they were shifted to hospitals at Alur and Adoni. Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa has deployed nearly 1,200 police personnel to maintain law and order. 

Speaking to TNIE, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar said that they were successful in controlling the stampede-like situation. He, however, said that no case was filed in this connection. Officials from the medical and health department, deployed in the villages around, treated the injured immediately.

