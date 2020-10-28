Despite ban, annual Banni Utsavam held in Andhra Pradesh; 40 injured 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Despite ban, the annual Banni Utsavam, also called as Karrala Samaram, was held at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal on Monday midnight. The district administration has cancelled the festival amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 50,000 people from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka thronged Devaragattu to witness the festival. As part of the celebrations, about 3,000 people fought with sticks.

Nearly 40 devotees suffered injuries and they were shifted to hospitals at Alur and Adoni. Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa has deployed nearly 1,200 police personnel to maintain law and order.

Speaking to TNIE, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar said that they were successful in controlling the stampede-like situation. He, however, said that no case was filed in this connection. Officials from the medical and health department, deployed in the villages around, treated the injured immediately.