Firms urged to set up units in YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

Published: 28th October 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthi of Kadapa district is being developed with all facilities, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology (IT) Mekapati Goutham Reddy has welcomed investors to set up shop in the facility. 

Addressing the managing directors and chairpersons of electronics and mobile phone companies through a video conference from his camp office here on Tuesday, the Industries Minister said that the State government was focussing on multinational companies and electronics manufacturing units.

Stating that 6,000 acres of land is available in the EMC, he said that steps were being taken to develop it under the aegis of the AP Infrastructure and Investment Corporation (APIIC).

Reiterating that priority being given for development of infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister explained that besides the land bank, electricity will be provided in three months and water will be supplied from  Somasila project to the EMC, to enable it start production in three to four months.

Kopparthi EMC is located 200 kms from Krishnapatnam Port, 290 kms from Bangalore and 280 kms from Chittoor.Representatives from Celkon, Carbonn, Dell, Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and other firms participated in the virtual meeting.Director (Industries) J Subramanyam, YSR EMC Kopparthi CEO Nandakishore and APIIC ED Pratap Reddy were present.

