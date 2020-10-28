Input subsidy for rain-hit ryots in November, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 1,115 crore as the second installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme.

The sum was directly credited into the unencumbered accounts of 50.47 lakh farmers, including tribal beneficiaries who got ROFR Pattas.

With the click of a button, the Chief Minister also credited Rs 135.73 crore input subsidy into the bank accounts of 1.66 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains and floods during June and September.

He promised to pay input subsidy in November to the farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to heavy rains and floods in October.

Addressing the farmers through a video conference from his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan expressed happiness over implementing such a scheme, which benefits one out of three families in the State.

ALSO READ | Rythu Bharosa Kendras to procure produce directly from farmers now

“It is not one or two, but over 50 lakh farmers who stand to benefit. Out of 1.5 crore households in the State, one-third of them get the benefit,” he said, describing it as a god-given opportunity. Jagan said they are implementing the scheme as promised.

In the first year, the government provided Rs 6,173 crore to 46.69 lakh farmers in the State under the scheme. The number of beneficiaries increased to 50.50 lakh farmers this year. Asserting that a change in the system was brought to a level, where all the eligible farmers stand to benefit from the scheme without any discrimination.

State’s prosperity depends on welfare of farmers, says Jagan

Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, region, gender and political affiliation, farmers are being extended assistance in a saturation mode as promised.

“It is for the first time in the country, such a massive amount as assistance to farmers is being provided. It is happening only in Andhra Pradesh, which will ensure better farmer security, better food security and better employment guarantee in every village,” he said.

Reiterating that his government strongly believes in the saying that when the farmer is better, the State will be better, the Chief Minister said that though Rs 50,000 for each farmer over a period of four years was promised in their election manifesto, they are now providing Rs 67,500 to each farmer over five years.

Stating that nearly 50 per cent of the farmers in the State own less than 1.5 acres of land, Jagan said the amount being provided under the Rythu Bharosa scheme will take care of 80 per cent of the crop investment, which lessens their financial burden and ensures improved income.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,115 crore for Rythu Bharosa

“I am proud to say that my government is providing input subsidy to the farmers who suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in the very season the losses occurred. It is being done for the first time in the State. If crop loss in Kharif is compensated before Rabi, it will help the farmer raise the next crop without any burden,” he said.

Taking a dig at TDP, Jagan said the previous government failed to pay input subsidy to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them in 2014 even in 2017.

Free power dues of Rs 8,655 crore for 14 months of the previous regime were cleared by the YSRC government, which also cleared paddy procurement dues of Rs 960 crore and seed subsidy dues of Rs 384 crore “The Chandrababu Naidu government ignored to clear subsidy dues of interest-free loans from 2014, which amounted to Rs 1,046 crore, which we cleared,” he pointed out.

He also criticised the TDP leaders for their belated visits of the rain-affected areas in the State, which were aimed at gaining political mileage.

Explaining the benefits of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and YSR Jalakala scheme, he said the initiatives will ensure that small and marginal farmers do not fall into the debt trap.

The government has spent Rs 1,700 crore to supply nine-hour free power to farmers during daytime and all feeders will be ready by Rabi season.

The crop insurance scheme, integrated agriculture labs, market intervention and other schemes will help ensure the welfare of farmers in the State, he said.

“Though it is sad that crop loss occurred due to heavy rains, by god’s grace good rains filled major reservoirs and tanks, which is a good omen for the State and farmers as they can expect a better yield in Rabi,” he said. Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu was also present.