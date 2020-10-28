STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh

Italian firm proposes to set up manufacturing plant for premium segment golf carts and electric off-road vehicles

Published: 28th October 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Italian luxury automobile manufacturer Lamborghini is likely to invest Rs 1,750 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Italian firm is planning to set up its plant in a Special Economic Zone in the State to manufacture electric golf carts and a battery swapping unit.

According to official sources, the State government has received a proposal from electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green evincing interest in setting up a manufacturing facility for electric golf carts and a battery swapping unit with an investment of Rs 1,750 crore in AP.

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, which is a part of the Pune-based Kinetic Group, had in February 2018 announced setting up of a joint venture with Tonino Lamborghini in India for design and manufacture of premium segment golf carts and other electric off-road vehicles.

The company has proposed to set up a unit in SEZ located near a port for the golf cart project as well as for the battery swapping (infrastructure) to promote electric three-wheelers irrespective of the brand. Both the projects entail an investment of Rs 1,750 crore.

For Lamborghini, the firm is looking to set up a plant in SEZ because that will allow it to have an attractive export opportunity.

It is also planning to set up a battery swapping unit for three-wheelers as AP has the largest three-wheeler market in the country, but only for the high-speed three-wheelers. Going by the proposal of the firm, it sought incentives from the government considering it as a megaproject.

Taking to Twitter, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said, “One more mega-investment in AP. Luxury automobile manufacturer Lamborghini has come forward to manufacture electric vehicles in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated investment of Rs 1,750 crore.

"Andhra Pradesh is the preferred destination for investments in India, under our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.’’

However, a State official State said that this is one of the proposals among many they have received. It has not yet reached the State Investment Promotion Board.

“After getting a proposal, we will have to examine several issues as the ultimate aim of the government is to see how far it will benefit the State in terms of generation of employment,” the official said.

Facility in SEZ

Facility in SEZ

