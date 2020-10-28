Uncertainty over Andhra-Telangana bus services continues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The scheduled meeting on Tuesday between the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials with their Telangana counterparts over entering into an agreement to resume interstate bus operations has been cancelled.

It may be recalled that Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah stated that officials of APSRTC and TSRTC will take a call on signing an interstate agreement on Tuesday, after the Dasara festivities.

However, the meeting was cancelled as the TSRTC officials are yet to provide a route map for carrying out their operations in AP.

A senior RTC official said they have already given a route map to TSRTC officials for operating 1.61 lakh km per day in Telangana.

“However, so far we haven’t received any communication from their side. Even if they provide a route map regarding their operations in AP, it may take almost a week for us to accept the proposal,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the TSRTC officials are exerting pressure on their counterparts in AP to reduce the number of services on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.