Andhra Pradesh wins award for virus digital handling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare has received SKOCH awards 2020 for the work done with the help of technological advancements during the Covid-19 pandemic. The health department was honoured with the awards in ‘Covid19–Digital Handling’. SKOCH Group, India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues, on Wednesday announced its prestigious awards for 2020.

According to Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, the digital system allows common people to register their grievances, and request for Covid-19 test. Sample status/results, nearest hospital details, bed availability and similar concerns are addressed within a stipulated time by health workers, and failure of which escalates to higher officials, district and state authorities for immediate action, he added. With regard to mobile applications, Bhaskar said they were made available for citizens to inform them about test centres, contact details of local medical officers, hospitals, beds, and raise a test request.

Bhaskar said the citizen information services provide real-time data to the public about various aspects of Covid management. “Starting with test location, test registration with ID, result status, local medical officer contact details... all the information is provided via SMS, Covid-19 AP app, ‘104’ call centre, social media and volunteers...”