Block online gaming sites in AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre

In a letter to Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Chief Minister said online gaming and betting was fast catching up as a severe social evil.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged the Union Ministry of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology to direct all the internet service providers to block all the online gaming, gambling and betting websites and apps from access in the State.

In a letter to Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Chief Minister said online gaming and betting was fast catching up as a severe social evil. “It has led to youth getting involved in vices like gambling and betting from the comfort of their home through their mobile phones and computers,’’ Jagan said adding gambling or betting in usual form can be easily identified, but online gambling and betting remains elusive.

Jagan informed the Union minister that his government amended the AP Gaming Act, 1974, to include online gaming and betting as a cognisable.  “The managing directors of all the online gaming companies and those involved in running of the companies are liable for punishment under the Act,’’ Jagan said and added that the main features of the Act is that even those assisting the operation of online games are liable for punishment.

“The role of internet service providers can be termed as assisting in case they do not take steps to block access to these websites in the areas where it is illegal,’’ the CM said and sought the intervention of the ministry to direct all ISPs to block all online gaming, gambling and betting websites and Apps from access in AP.

