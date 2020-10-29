New twist in Vizianagaram royal family controversy

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In another twist to the controversy between members of the erstwhile Vizianagaram royal family, Lok Satta president Dr PVG Raju Kalavedika and party member Besetti Babji organised Mouna Deeksha on Wednesday in retaliation to the alleged humiliation of Urmila Gajapathi Raju and her mother Sudha Gajapathi Raju during Sirimanu festival on Tuesday.

From centuries it was tradition with the erstwhile Pusapati royal family to watch the Sirimanu procession from the Vizianagaram Fort. While Sudha Gajapathi Raju, Ananda Gajapathi Raju’s second wife, and their daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju were watching the procession from the fort, MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju expressing displeasure asked the officials why were the duo allowed to watch the Sirimanu procession from the Vizianagaram fort. After the officials asked them to leave, an angry Urmila and her mother left the fort.

In a release issued later, Urmila Gajapathi Raju said that it is a “tradition in our family” to watch the procession from the fort every year. Urmila Gajapathi Raju extended support to the Mouna Deeksha on Wednesday. Condemning the alleged humilation of Urmila Gajapathi Raju and Sudha Gajapathi Raju, Babji said that one must not forget that she is also the daughter of Ananda Gajapathi Raju.