State lost Rs 3,000 crore due to unilateral SEC call: Botcha Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a day when State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar invited political parties to a meeting to elicit their views on conduct of local elections, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana lashed out at the SEC and held him responsible for the State government not getting Rs 3,000 crore 14th Finance Commission funds.

“Earlier, the government wanted to hold the elections as scheduled in March to get the 14th Finance Commission funds before the time elapses. The elections, however, were postponed by the SEC. How can we trust the SEC, who aligned with the Opposition TDP and went to court against the government?’’ Botcha asked and went on to add that because of one person, the State failed to get the `3,000 crore funds, but no one questioned it.

TDP’s K Atchannaidu makes his way out after attending

the meeting called by SEC on local elections, in

Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

Botcha said that the SEC did not consult the government or political parties when it took the decision to postpone the local elections. “After we raised objections over holding talks with political parties before consulting the government, the SEC wanted to take the opinion of the government,’’ he alleged.Botcha added that elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation were not held since 2008 and similarly elections were not held to Srikakulam and Tirupati civic bodies by the previous government. “The YSRC government had decided to hold elections to the local bodies, but elections were postponed unilaterally by the SEC,’’ the minister maintained.

Reacting to the TDP’s remarks that the ruling party was afraid to face elections, Bothca said the YSRC was always ready to face local elections. However, due to the prevailing Covid situation, the government was against holding the local elections. He said when there were no Covid cases, the elections were postponed and the SEC was mulling to hold elections when there were more cases in the State. Meanwhile, minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the situation was not conducive for holding local body elections in the State. “It is not right on part of the SEC to take decisions in favour of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.