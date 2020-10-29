STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State lost Rs 3,000 crore due to unilateral SEC call: Botcha Satyanarayana

Says YSRC is ready to face polls at any time, accuses SEC of working for Naidu 

Published: 29th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP’s K Atchannaidu makes his way out after attending the meeting called by SEC on local elections. | Prasant Madugula

TDP’s K Atchannaidu makes his way out after attending the meeting called by SEC on local elections. | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  On a day when State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar invited political parties to a meeting to elicit their views on conduct of local elections, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana lashed out at the SEC and held him responsible for the State government not getting Rs 3,000 crore 14th Finance Commission funds.

“Earlier, the government wanted to hold the elections as scheduled in March to get the 14th Finance Commission funds before the time elapses. The elections, however, were postponed by the SEC. How can we trust the SEC, who aligned with the Opposition TDP and went to court against the government?’’ Botcha asked and went on to add that because of one person, the State failed to get the `3,000 crore funds, but no one questioned it.

TDP’s K Atchannaidu makes his way out after attending
the meeting called by SEC on local elections, in
Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

Botcha said that the SEC did not consult the government or political parties when it took the decision to postpone the local elections. “After we raised objections over holding talks with political parties before consulting the government, the SEC wanted to take the opinion of the government,’’ he alleged.Botcha added that elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation were not held since 2008 and similarly elections were not held to Srikakulam and Tirupati civic bodies by the previous government. “The YSRC government had decided to hold elections to the local bodies, but elections were postponed unilaterally by the SEC,’’ the minister maintained. 

Reacting to the TDP’s remarks that the ruling party was afraid to face elections, Bothca said the YSRC was always ready to face local elections. However, due to the prevailing Covid situation, the government was against holding the local elections. He said when there were no Covid cases, the elections were postponed and the SEC was mulling to hold elections when there were more cases in the State. Meanwhile, minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the situation was not conducive for holding local body elections in the State. “It is not right on part of the SEC to take decisions in favour of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp