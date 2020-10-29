STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VB Sai Krishna Yachendra appointed SVBC chairman

The post of SVBC chairman has remained vacant since the controversial exit of actor Prudhviraj in January this year. 

Published: 29th October 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Wednesday appointed Dr V B Sai Krishna Yachendra of the royal Venkatagiri family as the chairman of Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for two years. The post of SVBC chairman has remained vacant since the controversial exit of actor Prudhviraj in January this year. 

Sai Krishna Yachendra belongs to the Venkatagiri Rajah family, which has a huge following in Venkatagiri constituency of Nellore district. The family has a stronghold in some mandals in the segment. Venkatagiri Rajahs were with the TDP since its inception and members of the royal family represented the constituency twice — in 1985 and in 1994.  

Velugoti Bhaskara Saikrishna Yachendra contested on a TDP ticket in the 1985 polls and defeated Petluru Balakrishna Reddy. Raja VVRK Yachendra  defeated former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy in 1994. After developing differences with former legislator Kurugondla Ramakrishna, VB Sai Krishna shifted his loyalties to the YSRC  before the 2019 polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams SVBC chairman
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp