Andhra Pradesh government cuts down liquor prices

The prices of medium and premium brands of liquor ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,010 and above of various quantities (ml) were reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 1,350.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday reduced the prices of medium and premium brands of liquor following increase in smuggling of such brands from neighbouring States into Andhra Pradesh due to huge price difference.

However, there is no revision of prices of ordinary (cheap) liquor and beer. The revised prices will come into effect from Saturday.The prices of medium and premium brands of liquor ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,010 and above of various quantities (ml) were reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 1,350. 

The fresh revision of prices comes in less than two months after the government increased the prices of medium and premium brands of liquor, while reducing the prices of cheap liquor. Following a report submitted by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), the government reduced the prices of cheap liquor and beer on September 3 to discourage smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States.

At that time, the prices of medium and premium brands of liquor were increased by `40 to `1,320. Following the increase in prices of medium and premium brands of liquor, the SEB observed that the smuggling of that brands into AP from others States increased due to huge price difference. An analysis of the flow of liquor into the State from September 15 to October 15, revealed that 1,211 cases of smuggling were registered during that period.  

Move aims at curbing bootlegging

Of them, 630 cases are smuggling of liquor from Telangana, followed by 546 from Karnataka, 24 from Odisha and 11 from Tamil Nadu, a Government Order, revising the liquor prices, stated quoting the SEB report.Further, the SEB also observed that the smuggling of medium and premium brands of liquor in the State was high. “The report pointed out that there is a huge difference between the MRP of medium and premium brands of liquor in AP and neighbouring States. The prices of some brands of liquor in AP are more than double the MRP in Telangana and Karnataka,’’ the GO stated, adding that the report suggested reduction of MRP of medium and premium brands of liquor so as to prevent smuggling into the State and consequent drain of the revenue.

The GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, stated that the SEB pointed out that the smuggling of liquor is quite high in border mandals of AP. A huge quantity of IMFL was seized in SEB raids. The SEB also mentioned that due to rationalisation of prices of ordinary liquor in September, the smuggling of low or cheap brands declined considerably.

Hence, it  suggested rationalisation of the prices of medium and premium brands of liquor, which will help curb smuggling of liquor and manufacturing of illicitly distilled liquor in the State. Considering the SEB report, the government in accordance with its policy of reducing consumption of liquor, rationalised prices of medium and premium liquor brands. 

