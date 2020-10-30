Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen in three phases from Nov 2; classes 9, 10 and intermediate to attend first day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the schedule of reopening of educational institutions. As per the new schedule released by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Thursday, educational institutions will be reopened in three phases from November 2.

Classes for 9, 10 and Intermediate will start from November 2. Earlier, it was announced that classes for students of 1 to 10 would start from November 2.

The educational institutions will function only halfday on alternate days, strictly adhering to covid-19 guidelines.

Classes for students of 6, 7 and 8 will commence on November 23. Classes for students of 1 to 5 will start from December 14. The revised schedule will be applicable to all the government and private educational institutions in the State.

“The State government has revised the schedule as the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a recent circular, directed States to reopen schools in a phased manner. In the earlier schedule, the schools for all classes were supposed to function on alternate days. As children of primary classes are more prone to Coronavirus, the government has decided to resume classes for 1 to 5 from December 14,” School Education Commissioner V China Veerabhadrudu told Express.

Online classes for those whose parents are not willing to send their children to school in view of Covid, will continue. The ongoing online classes will continue for students of all standards till their respective dates of reopening of schools.

Revised schedule

Nov 2 - Classes 9, 10, Intermediate

Nov 23 - Classes 6, 7 and 8

Dec 14 - Classes 1 to 5

Schools to function for half-day on alternate days