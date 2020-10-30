COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh tests over 88,000 samples in a day, almost 3,000 return positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA A new record high of 88,778 samples were tested for Covid-19 in a single day in Andhra Pradesh, but only 2,905 of them turned positive. With daily recoveries remaining higher than new cases constantly, active cases have come down to around 26,000.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the state has conducted over 78 lakh Covid-19 tests, including over 88,000 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.

While West Godavari and East Godavari districts recorded more than 400 new infections, Krishna and Guntur saw a spike of over 300 cases each. The four districts contributed the most to the single-day surge of 2,905 coronavirus infections. Four districts reported less than 100 cases each, with Kurnool registering the lowest of 25 cases, in the 24 hours. The caseload in Prakasam, where 206 more people tested positive, crossed 59,000.

Meanwhile, the overall recoveries climbed to 7.84 lakh as another 3,243 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. Out of the total caseload of 8.17 lakh, active cases in the state stand at 26,268 (as on Thursday). It is the highest in East Godavari (4,774) and the lowest in Nellore (289). East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna contribute over 50 per cent to the total active cases. In four other districts, less than 1,000 people are getting treated for the disease.

The death of 16 persons due to Covid-19 in the 24 hours took the toll to 6,659. Krishna registered the highest three casualties on Thursday, while Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa reported two deaths each and Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. No death was reported from Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam. Chittoor district accounts for the highest number of deaths (776).