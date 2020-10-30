Srisailam temple nets Rs 1.41 crore through 'hundi' offerings

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has earned Rs 1.41 crore through hundi offerings.

The hundi offerings were counted on Thursday after the conclusion of the nine-day Dasara Mahotsavams.

Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said devotees offered Rs 1,41,20,481 to the Lord.

Foreign currency was also dropped in the temple hundi by pilgrims who visited Srisailam from abroad during Dasara festivities.

Due to the pandemic, the temple hundi netted only Rs 1.41 crore compared to Rs 1.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.