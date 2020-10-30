STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple nets Rs 1.41 crore through 'hundi' offerings

Foreign currency was also dropped in the temple hundi by pilgrims who visited Srisailam from abroad during Dasara festivities.

Published: 30th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hundi offerings being counted at the Srisailam temple on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Hundi offerings being counted at the Srisailam temple on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has earned Rs 1.41 crore through hundi offerings.

The hundi offerings were counted on Thursday after the conclusion of the nine-day Dasara Mahotsavams. 

Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said devotees offered Rs 1,41,20,481 to the Lord.

Foreign currency was also dropped in the temple hundi by pilgrims who visited Srisailam from abroad during Dasara festivities.

Due to the pandemic, the temple hundi netted only Rs 1.41 crore compared to Rs 1.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Srisailam Srisailam temple
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp