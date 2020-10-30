STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village secretariats across Andhra Pradesh to act as referral centres till YSR clinics established

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the Nadu-Nedu works in the health sector, said the list of empanelled hospitals has to be displayed at all secretariats and the ANM should provide assistance.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The village and ward secretariats across the state will act as referral centres on a temporary basis, till the establishment of the proposed YSR Health Clinics.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the Nadu-Nedu works in the health sector on Thursday, said the list of empanelled hospitals has to be displayed at all secretariats and the health assistant or ANM should guide the patients in receiving treatment from the best hospital.

As the Aarogyasri programme will be made available to the remaining six districts from November 13, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to add any treatment or procedures to the list, if necessary.

Senior officials of the health department informed Jagan about the revamping of the medical and health infrastructure under Naadu-Nedu, including setting up of 16 new medical colleges in the State, at an estimated cost of Rs 17,300 crore.

The Chief Minister sought details on the establishment of new medical colleges, development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu initiative. 

Reiterating that all the hospitals in the State should have better medical facilities, the Chief Minister said that there will be no compromise on the quality of infrastructure or the services being provided in the hospitals. 

He stated that the hospital authorities should be accountable and responsible in all aspects and directed them to ensure that all facilities are in place and make sure that patients coming to the hospital should experience the feel of corporate hospitals. 

He said that there shouldn’t be any complaints on sanitation or other facilities. He instructed the authorities to study best practices in the construction of hospitals and implement them in the State. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to immediately release Rs 5,472 crore for revamping the existing hospitals under Nadu-Nedu.

He stressed on the need for following environment-friendly initiatives and setting up green buildings. Minister of Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present on the occasion.

