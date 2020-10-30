STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yet to get three-month salary, asked to look for other jobs: iMASQ staff

'Two earlier bills were taken care of by the Aarogyasri Trust. The procedure changed later and the third bill will be cleared by the state finance department,' a Vera Healthcare official said.

Health worker collecting samples of Covid-19 testing in iMASQ buses at ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Employees of Vera Healthcare, which operates intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine (iMASQ) buses in the state, on Thursday complained that they had not been paid their salaries for the past three months.

“We have been working selflessly for months. However, since August the company has not paid us our salaries. At first, they said that they will clear the dues by September end but, later, postponed the date to October 28,” said one of the staff. 

“In one of the messages, they said that if any of us are completely dependent on this job, then we should look for other opportunities as this is only a temporary job,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company officials refused the allegations. “It is not true that the employees have not been paid salaries for three months. Salaries of some employees were only delayed by 15 days or a month. The reason for that is the change in the process of clearing bills by the government.

"Two earlier bills were taken care of by the Aarogyasri Trust. The procedure changed later and the third bill will be cleared by the state finance department,” a Vera Healthcare official said.

 “There is no reason to panic as neither the government nor the company is ignoring them or delaying their salaries on purpose. Also, we have not asked them to find another jobs. What we said was given the situation, this work will continue till March 2021,” the official clarified.

