YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy writes to Centre, UGC against GITAM University

In the letter, the MP listed 12 issues, where GITAM has violated UGC Regulations 2019 and the foremost being the violation of Regulation 4.01 (vii).

Published: 30th October 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy wrote a letter addressed to Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and UGC Chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh seeking an enquiry and action against the GITAM Deemed to be University as it “violated UGC regulations” on several counts.

In the letter, the MP listed 12 issues, where GITAM has violated UGC Regulations 2019 and the foremost being the violation of Regulation 4.01 (vii) - Possession of academic and physical infrastructure. Contrary to the regulation, certain part of the land (40.51 acres) shown to the UGC as possessed by GITAM is in fact belongs to the State government and was encroached by the institution.

Pharmacy department building, mechanical engineering department building and part of civil engineering department building are on encroached land, he claimed. 

He said Regulation 5.02 9i) - Land ownership was violated, as land ownership documents in respect of certain parts of the land are not in the name of GITAM.  Regulation 5.02 (vii) was violated as no information relating to the land documents was uploaded on the Commission’s web portal, the MP alleged. The other violations mentioned are Regulation 5.02 (viii) (punishment in case of false information), Regulation 5.03 (verification of documents with concerned public authorities) and others. 

