3.6K recoveries vs 2.8K new cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,20,565 as another 2,886 new cases were reported in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. The total number of recoveries climbed to 7,88,375 with the discharge of 3,623 patients from Covid-19 hospitals in the same period. As many as 17 more casualties were reported, which took the toll to 6,676.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 84,401 tests, including 43,669 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the 24 hours. The total number of confirmatory tests done in the state so far is 79,46,860.

None of the 13 districts reported over 500 new cases and the highest number of infections 493 was reported from West Godavari. Krishna (448), East Godavari (405) and Guntur (385) occupied the next three positions on the table. Kurnool, again, registered the least spike of 36 cases in a day. In all, the surge in Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram was less than 100.

East Godavari, where the caseload rose to 1,15,373, tops the list of overall cases, followed by West Godavari (85,258), Chittoor (77,991), Guntur (66,896) and Anantapur (64,436). Out of 13 districts, five have reported over 60,000 infections so far. Krishna district (38,899) continues to hold the lowest rank in the list.

Meanwhile, the least number of active cases is in Nellore district (255); Vizianagaram (376) and Kurnool district (438) follow. Most active cases are in East Godavari (4,752), West Godavari (3,624) and Guntur (3,498) and Krishna (3,248). Among the 17 new casualties, Krishna reported three deaths; Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam two each.