New check post opened at AP-Odisha border

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Superintendent of Polic Amit Bardar on Friday launched a police checkpost at Andhra-Odisha border on the national highway near Purusottapuram village in Ichchcapuram municipality limits. Speaking to newsmen after launch, the SP said the police established the checkpost to prevent the illegal transporation of sand, guthka, khaini, ganja into the state from Odisha.

“For strict surveillance, we have set up CC cameras at the check post. Strict watch will be underway 24/7 to stop interstate crimes,” he added. He said officials will check each and every vehicle that enter the State from Odisha.

He also lauded the Ichchapuram police for conducting strict surveillance amid the Covid pandemic. He later inspected the Ichchapuram town and rural police stations. Kasibugga DSP Shiva Rami Reddy, Ichchapuram CI Vinod Babu, Ichchapuram twon SI Satyannarayana, rural Si K Laxmi and others were present.