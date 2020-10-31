Private travel agencies cash in on demand as no RTC bus services to Telangana

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: In the absence of APSRTC services from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, private bus operators have been fleecing passengers by increasing the fare exorbitantly on Nellore - Hyderabad route. They are charging a bus fare ranging from `1,500 to `3,000 depending on the demand against the normal ticket price of `800. Though the RTC has been running bus services up to Telangana borders keeping in view the festival rush, people are preferring to travel in private buses to their destinations in the neighbouring State.

Normally, students and private employees hailing from Nellore, visit their hometowns on weekends from neighbouring States. Students studying in junior residential colleges and medical colleges in Nellore from other parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States also visit their hometowns frequently. Several people belonging to other States are working in SEZs and industrial areas in Nellore. Bus is the chief mode of their transport as it is convenience for them.

In Nellore city, Vijayamahal gate on mini-bypass road is a hub of private travel agencies. It witnesses huge rush in the evening hours during the festival season. “We are forced to choose private buses for going to Hyderabad as there are no RTC bus services to Telangana,” said a traveller. Denying the charge of collecting exorbitant fares, private operators have claimed that they suffered severe loss during lockdown. “We did not operate buses for more than three months. After the end of lockdown, we started operating the buses with minimum occupancy as per Covid norms. Now, the demand for private buses has increased. We hope that it will help us overcome losses,” said N Sesha Reddy, a bus operator.