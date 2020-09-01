10K litre oxygen tank installed at Nellore GGH

By IANS

NELLORE: To augment the availability of oxygen beds, a 10,000-litre liquid oxygen tank was installed on the premises of government general hospital (GGH) in Nellore. The GGH currently has 324 oxygen beds (150 in ICU unit and 196 in non-ICU unit). Meanwhile, the district reported 1,086 cases on Monday, pushing the count to 32,196. With the discharge of 24,143 persons so far, the district now has 8,053 active cases. It may be mentioned that there are 2,340 oxygen beds in Covid-19 hospitals across the district and 2,219 non-oxygen beds in Covid care centres.