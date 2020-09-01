STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10K litre oxygen tank installed at Nellore GGH

 It may be mentioned that there are 2,340 oxygen beds in Covid-19 hospitals across the district and 2,219 non-oxygen beds in Covid care centres. 

Published: 01st September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

liquid oxygen tank at government general hospital (GGH) in Nellore.

By IANS

NELLORE:  To augment the availability of oxygen beds, a 10,000-litre liquid oxygen tank was installed on the premises of government general hospital (GGH) in Nellore. The GGH currently has 324 oxygen beds (150 in ICU unit and 196 in non-ICU unit). Meanwhile, the district reported 1,086 cases on Monday, pushing the count to 32,196. With the discharge of 24,143 persons so far, the district now has 8,053 active cases. It may be mentioned that there are 2,340 oxygen beds in Covid-19 hospitals across the district and 2,219 non-oxygen beds in Covid care centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquid oxygen tank government general hospital
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp