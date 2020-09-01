61.7 lakh to get pension today in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1,496 crore released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place to deliver social security pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries on Tuesday. The government released Rs 1,496.07 crore for the purpose.Informing that 61.68 lakh beneficiaries will receive the pensions across the State, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that 2.68 lakh ward/village volunteers will hand over the pension directly to the beneficiaries. As many as 90,167 new beneficiaries were added to the list from this month. To check the spread of COVID, photos of the beneficiaries will be geo-tagged instead of biometric system.