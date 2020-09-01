Businessman Chelamalasetty Sunil joins YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Businessman Chelamalasetty Sunil re-joined the YSRC in the presence of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. Jagan welcomed Sunil to the party by offering party stole to him. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil said it was a homecoming for him as he was not new to the party and that he has a good relation with the party president.

“I was away from the party for some small issues. Now to be part of the efforts of Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the State on the path of development, I rejoined the party and will follow the CM’s directions,” he said. Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu and Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna welcomed Sunil into the party fold.