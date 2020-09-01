Dalit victim seeks protection in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tonsure victim P Srikanth has expressed fear that there is threat to his life. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said he was fearing threat to his life from film producer Nutan Naidu. He said Nutan Naidu should be arrested and the government should provide protection to him.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations came in support of Srikanth and demanded immediate arrest of Nutan Naidu. Though they welcomed the arrest of the seven accused, including the wife of Nutan Naidu, immediately after the incident, the police should arrest Nutan Naidu, who is key player in the atrocity, Dalit leader Putcha Vijaya Kumar said. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and government job for the Dalit victim.