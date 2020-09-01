STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education Minister launches EFLU’s free English learning app

In his address, the Union Minister said that the new National Education Policy-2020 is innovative, responsive and inclusive.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:02 AM

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addresses during State Conference-2019 of BJP Teachers Cell in Kolkata Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TheUnion Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Monday, launched ‘EnglishPro’, a free mobile app developed by The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad. According to a media release by the EFLU, the mobile app has been developed by the Central university under its University Social Responsibility (USR) programme, and is aimed at helping the language learners develop “...an Indian English Pronunciation in the unique Bharatiya way”.

According to EFLU, the app “... helps the organic transitioning of beginner level English users from their mother tongue to English; and it promotes use of Standard Indian English.” EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, speaking in the event, informed that the new app is the first in a series of learning apps planned by the university, and that more advanced versions of it will be further evolved.

In his address, the Union Minister said that the new National Education Policy-2020 is innovative, responsive and inclusive. The Union Education Minister added that its objective is to stop the young minds in the country from migrating abroad and to make them “Study in India” and “Stay in India”.

TAGS
EnglishPro EFLU Ramesh Pokhriyal
