Ganesh idol immersion ends on a tragic note in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Revelry in connection with Ganesh idol immersion ended on a tragic note in Payakaraopeta mandal on Monday when a 13-year-old boy was washed away at sea. He was among 30 people from the village who went to the beach for immersion of Ganesh idol on Monday afternoon.

After immersing the idol, Kanakam Hari (13), Narapureddy Lava Raju (17) and Madepalli Lachhi Babu (13) went for a dip in the sea, but were washed away by strong currents. P Hari, who saw the boys being washed away, went to their rescue, but could only save two.

The police immediately launched a search to trace the missing Lachhi Babu.