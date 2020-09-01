STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL against Andhra Pradesh government ads sent to regular bench

The Advocate General mentioned that there was a Supreme Court judgement allowing Chief Minister and ministers and other personalities in the government advertisements.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Division Bench of AP High Court on Monday transferred the Public Interest Litigation (PIL)  opposing the colours and photographs on State government advertisement to the regular bench. When the PIL filed by K Naga Sravan of Vijayawada came for hearing before the Bench of Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi, Advocate General S Sriram explained that it was a benami political interest litigation and that the petitioner moved around with TDP leaders.

The AG also informed that the previous government used the pictures of TDP founder and former-Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao, Nara Lokesh and N Chandrababu Naidu in all the advertisements between 2014-19. At that time, the petitioner was comfortable with those advertisements and his conscience suddenly started pricking once the TDP went out of power.

During the session, the special bench questioned the petitioner why he did not approach the Supreme Court over the matter, and also stated that there is nothing wrong in publishing the pictures of YS Rajashekara Reddy as he was the former Chief Minister of the State. The Advocate General mentioned that there was a Supreme Court judgement allowing Chief Minister and ministers and other personalities in the government advertisements.

