Prisoner escapes when taken to hospital for test in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A prisoner from Machilipatnam sub-jail escaped when he was admitted to a government hospital on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Kampa Srinivasa Rao and arrested for illegally transporting liquor recently. He escaped when he was taken to GGH for a Covid-19 test.

According to Machilipatnam police, the escaped prisoner was arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) at Kanchikacherla for illegally transporting Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL). The incident occurred on Sunday night when the accused was shifted to Machilipatnam GGH for Covid-19 test after he developed symptoms of coronavirus. “While we (police) were waiting in the waiting hall, he, somehow, managed to escape from the hospital. Two special teams were formed to nab the absconding prisoner based on the footage of CCTV camera,” the police said.