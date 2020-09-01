STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC stages protests against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Terming TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu “anti-Dalit”, the YSRC on Monday staged protests against his “cheap politics” by performing ‘Palabishekam’ and submitting a memorandum to BR Ambedkar statues across the State. Earlier, the YSRC gave a call to its leaders and activists to protest across the State against Naidu’s alleged anti-Dalit stand.

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani said that Naidu has no right to speak about welfare of the SCs and STs. “It was Naidu who said ‘who wants to be born as an SC.’ He made fun of the STs stating that they are not intelligent. The SC and ST communities hate Naidu for his anti-Dalit behaviour,” she claimed. 

Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the Dalits, she said that around `13,000 crore was spent on welfare schemes for the SCs and STs in the State. The YSRC government is taking immediate action in the SC and ST atrocity cases,” Sreevani said. Women and Child Welfare Minister T Vanitha slammed Naidu for allegedly neglecting the Dalits during his five-year rule and shedding crocodile tears for Dalits now. “It was Jagan who gave five ministerial berths to SCs,” she pointed out. 

