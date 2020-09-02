10,368 more test positive in Andhra Pradhesh, total recoveries climb to 3.4 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh recorded over 10,000 new infections on Tuesday. The toll crossed 4,000 with another 84 patients dying from the disease. According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 59,834 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, out of which 10,368 returned positive. District-wise, East Godavari, yet again, reported most new cases (1,208); Chittoor, with 1,068, and Nellore, with 1,059, followed. The cumulative number of cases in East Godavari crossed 60,000, while it went beyond 45,000 in Kurnool, where 813 more tested positive.

On the other hand, daily recoveries in the state also continued to be on the higher side. With another 9,350 getting discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours, total recoveries stood at 3,39,876, as on Tuesday. Out of the total number of infection of 4.45 lakh, over one lakh are active.

Out of the 84 deaths in the 24 hours, Chittoor accounted for 14, West Godavari 11, East Godavari 10, Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam seven each, Nellore six, Kadapa five, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam districts four each, Prakasam three and Vizianagaram two. After Chittoor, East Godavari became the second district to have reported over 400 Covid deaths; the toll in Nellore rose to 300.