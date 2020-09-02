1,350 more ambulances hired to tackle COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To deal with the surging Covid-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday hired over 1,350 ambulances, which will be exclusively used for transportation of patients to hospitals and Covid care centres.

These vehicles will help the authorities implement the recently-introduced ‘referral system’, as per which the hospital referring a patient to another hospital would have to arrange an ambulance and convey the information to the receiving institution. Call centres set up in mandals will coordinate with health workers, doctors and hospitals, and assign ambulances.

Further, every district collector has been instructed to hire at least two more ambulances per mandal. Kattamaneni Bhaskar, Health and Family Welfare commissioner, said: “We already have one ‘108’ ambulance per mandal. Districts have been instructed to hire at least two additional ambulances for every mandal. They have been given the right to hire as many as needed.”