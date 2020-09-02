STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agri consumers to get free power in form of DBT in Andhra Pradesh

Implementation of the DBT would also mean the state government will have to release the money upfront every month.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier, discoms used to supply free power and the government released the subsidy amount to the power companies.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government on Tuesday said it would introduce direct benefit transfer (DBT) in case of the subsidy being extended to agricultural power consumers in the form of free power. The decision has been taken after the Centre mandated implementation of DBT in lieu of free power, among other performance-linked reforms, to avail additional borrowing as part of reforms under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. According to an order issued by Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Tuesday, the government will credit the entire amount of power consumed by agricultural connections in the beginning of the month and beneficiaries will pay the power distribution companies.

Smart meters for agricultural connections

Smart meters will also be installed for agricultural connections, wherever possible. In other places, IRDA meters will be installed.The state government is offering free power to 17.55 lakh agricultural connections at a cost of Rs 8,353.6 crore. The annual consumption by the connections is 12,232 million units. The subsidy per agriculture connection per year stands at RS 47,60. Earlier, discoms used to supply free power and the government released the subsidy amount to the power companies.

Now, the system would be dispensed with and the said amount will be directly credited into the accounts of the farmers. Implementation of the DBT would also mean the state government will have to release the money upfront every month. But officials are confident as the government has been releasing the subsidies without any delay. However, Tuesday’s order also said there should not be any interruption in the power supply even if there was a delay in payment by the farmers.

It may be recalled that the Centre, as a part of bringing in reforms in the power sector to make it sustainable, had announced various performance-linked initiatives in May this year. It had announced that the power sector reforms would give States a freedom to borrow 0.25 per cent of its GDP more. Of the 0.25 per cent of GDP borrowing linked to power sector reforms, the States can avail 0.15 per cent if they roll out the DBT to all farmers at least in one district by December 31, 2020, 0.05 per cent each if they reduce discoms’ aggregate technical and commercial (ATand C) losses and the gap between average cost of supply and average revenue realisation (ACS-ARR gap).

Based on the performance of the above three parameters, the power ministry will facilitate additional borrowing by Jan 31, 2021, according to the letter sent to the States dated May 17. As per the government’s plan, fresh accounts for farmers will be opened to transfer the credit. Committees at village, mandal, division, discom and state levels will be constituted for the smooth implementation of the initiative. These committees, besides creating awareness and redressing grievances, will also be responsible to conduct enrolment for new connections. 

States against Act 
The DBT of subsidies to beneficiaries is one of the amendments proposed to the Electricity Act, 2003. Many States, including AP, have opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, stating that it was against the federal spirit of the Constitution. 

Subsidy may rise  
Even though the agriculture subsidy for the year 2020-21 is expected to be around Rs 8,353.6 crore, the government said it will increase manifold in the coming years as the demand is expected to rise further as the plan is to continue the free power initiative for 30 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh agricultural power consumers direct benefit transfer free power
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp