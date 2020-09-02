Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches Kadapa for YSR death anniversary

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was received by district officials and public representatives at Kadapa airport on Tuesday evening. The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Kadapa district, will pay respects to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat on the occasion of latter’s death anniversary on Wednesday. Jagan boarded a special flight at Gannavaram airport at 4 pm and arrived at Kadapa airport at 4:45 pm. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi and a few officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, District Collector C Harikiran, SP KKN Anburajan, Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy, Railway Koduru MLA Koramutla Srinivasulu and former mayor Suresh Babu were among those who received the Chief Minister. Later, he reached Idupalapaya Estate by a helicopter at 5:10 pm.

He will stay put there for night. Joint Collector (Revenue) Gautami, Joint Collector (Welfare) Dharma Chandra Reddy, Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, Assistant Collector Vikas Marmat, Kurnool Range DIG Venkatrami Reddy, Kadapa DSP Suryanarayana Reddy, Special Branch DSP Ratan Kumar, district fire officer Bhupal Reddy, Kamalapuram and Valluru tahsildars and other officials were present on the occasion.