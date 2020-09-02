Complete RBK buildings by December, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kanna Babu has asked the district joint collectors to complete the construction of permanent buildings for Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) by December. Addressing a video conference with JCs (RBKs) from 13 districts on Tuesday, the minister asked them to construct the buildings under the MGNREGS and ensure that there is no shortage of sand and cement for the purpose. They were asked to upload the photos of the construction progress periodically on YSR App. Later, speaking to the media, Kanna Babu said the agriculture season looks better than last year with more rains and full reservoirs.

“We have 480 mm rains this season till date compared to 400 mm in the same period last year. Only in Srikakulam, there is slightly deficit rain. Till date, 29,90,000 hectares have been cultivated and by month-end, 100 per cent coverage of targeted acreage is expected,” he said.

He said till August end, 5,57,000 metric tonnes of urea was required and 5.3 lakh metric tonnes was supplied. A buffer stock of 2,37,416 metric tonnes is kept ready, he added. Rubbishing the reports of urea shortage in 2-3 districts, the minister directed the officials to initiate action against anyone resorting to artificial scarcity.

Minister defends GO on DBT

On the issue of the DBT for free power to the farm sector, the minister defended the GO issued on Tuesday and said it is in tune with the directions of the Centre. He maintained that the scheme is not diluted in any manner.