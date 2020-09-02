Madanapalle police serve notice on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for remarks

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle Sub-Division Police served a notice on TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged remarks made by him in connection with the death of auto driver Om Prathap. Madanapalle DSP Ravimanoharachary said that they have sent notices to Naidu through email on Monday and asked him to submit evidence over his remarks on Prathap’s death. “We are still waiting for a response,” he added.

The deceased, who hailed from Chittoor district, was in an inebriated condition when he abused the State government for hiking liquor prices in the State. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Later, he died at his home due to some medical problem. But Naidu alleged that the driver had died due to the harassment by YSRC leaders and demanded a probe. However, the deceased’s family members have urged Naidu not to politicise Prathap’s death.