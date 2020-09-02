State has powers to review decisions of previous regime, govt tells Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday said it has inherent powers to review the decisions taken by the previous government and that with the review of the decisions of the previous government, it will be in a position to rectify the mistakes.The government on Tuesday filed its counter before the High Court which was dealing with a petition filed by TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendraprasad challenging the State government’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) through GO 344 to probe the irregularities of the previous government based on the report submitted by the Cabinet Sub Committee constituted by the present government.

The petition also challenged the setting up of the Cabinet Sub Committee to review the decisions taken by the previous government and the projects taken up by it.The petition came up for hearing before Justice T Rajani and GAD principal secretary Praveen Prakash filed the counter and sought to know how the petitioners — Varla Ramaiah and Rajendraprasad — will be affected with the decision of the government to constitute the SIT to probe the irregularities committed by the previous government.

In the counter, the principal secretary said though the governance should be transparent, the tenure of the previous government was riddled with corruption, exploitation of natural resources, illegal mining, encroachment of lands belonging to weaker sections, negligence towards farming sector and financial irregularities. The Cabinet Sub Committee found large-scale irregularities in the Amaravati lands and the report of the Committee was also discussed in the State Assembly. The SIT was constituted based on the CSC report only, the counter said and asked the court to dismiss the petition.Meanwhile, with government pleader Ch Suman seeking time for the government to submit more details and adjournment of the hearing till next Monday, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 7.