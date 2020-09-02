STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State has powers to review decisions of previous regime, govt tells Andhra Pradesh HC

The petition also challenged the setting up of the Cabinet Sub Committee to review the decisions taken by the previous government and the projects taken up by it.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Tuesday said it has inherent powers to review the decisions taken by the previous government and that with the review of the decisions of the previous government, it will be in a position to rectify the mistakes.The government on Tuesday filed its counter before the High Court which was dealing with a petition filed by TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendraprasad challenging the State government’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) through GO 344 to probe the irregularities of the previous government based on the report submitted by the Cabinet Sub Committee constituted by the present government. 

The petition also challenged the setting up of the Cabinet Sub Committee to review the decisions taken by the previous government and the projects taken up by it.The petition came up for hearing before Justice T Rajani and GAD principal secretary Praveen Prakash filed the counter and sought to know how the petitioners — Varla Ramaiah and Rajendraprasad — will be affected with the decision of the government to constitute the SIT to probe the irregularities committed by the previous government.

In the counter, the principal secretary said though the governance should be transparent, the tenure of the previous government was riddled with corruption, exploitation of natural resources, illegal mining, encroachment of lands belonging to weaker sections, negligence towards farming sector and financial irregularities. The Cabinet Sub Committee found large-scale irregularities in the Amaravati lands and the report of the Committee was also discussed in the State Assembly. The SIT was constituted based on the CSC report only, the counter said and asked the court to dismiss the petition.Meanwhile, with government pleader Ch Suman seeking time for the government to submit more details and adjournment of the hearing till next Monday, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh High Court TDP
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp