Andhra govt’s strategy against coronavirus failed, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC government miserably failed in implementing the ‘trace, test and treat’ strategy, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stop making ‘paracetamol’ and ‘bleaching powder’ comments and come to the rescue of people.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the TDP chief expressed concerns over the fact that Andhra Pradesh now stood second among the states in the number of coronavirus cases.

Naidu attributed the same to ‘unofficial’ and ‘unauthorised’ meetings that took place in the state. The government could not control crowd at its own liquor shops, he alleged. The government has also failed to regulate and check the coronavirus threat at quarantine centres, he added.