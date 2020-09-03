STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra HC rules people can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states

The court said that the government is empowered to have a control on distillation, transportation and sales of liquor.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to permit people from bringing liquor within the permissible limits, as per GO 411 issued on September 24, 2019, from other States.

After hearing the petitions filed by aggrieved persons from Visakhapatnam, Justice DVSS Somayajulu, in his order,  said that the GO 411 specifies the maximum quantity of intoxicants (liquor) which a person may have in his possession at a time without a permit or licence. No case can be registered against any person who carries liquor within the prescribed limit, the court said. 

The petitions were filed by Karanam Srinivasulu, Anand, Maddi Hemasunder, N Raju Satish of Maturu village in Visakhapatnam against whom Rampachodavarm police registered cases under Section 34 (a) of the AP Excise (Amendment) Act for carrying liquor bottles from Telangana State. The petitioners contended that the police cannot register cases against them as they had in their possession liquor within the prescribed limit. 

The court said that the police cannot register a case when a person was carrying  liquor within the specified limit as per GO 411 and asked the Rampachodavaram police to release the vehicles of the petitioners.

The court said that the government is empowered to have a control on distillation, transportation and sales of liquor. It also observed that the government is taking steps towards total prohibition in the State. However, as the State government itself has given certain permissions, it cannot register cases against people who are bringing liquor, as prescribed by the government, from other States the court ordered. 

Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
