CM Jagan’s convoy gives way to ambulance

The ambulance, ferrying a person injured in an accident, was held up when the CM’s convoy was passing between Gudavalli and Nidamanuru. 

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy on Wednesday gave way for an ambulance carrying an accident victim after the CM himself noticed that the vehicle was held up in traffic because of his convoy. 

Jagan, after offering floral tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Kadapa, reached Gannavaram airport by afternoon. From the airport, the convoy was passing to the CM’s residence at Tadepalli. 

 

The injured person was identified as Chaparthina Shekar, who was severely injured in an accident while travelling from Uyyuru to Gannavaram on a bike. Immediately, the Chief Minister directed his security personnel to give way to the ambulance and the vehicle was allowed to move ahead. 

Earlier, at Idupulapaya, Jagan  met a woman who came to see him along with her newborn baby all the way from Pulivendula. Jagan and wife YS Bharathi took the baby in their arms, showered blessings and greeted the mother, Jyothi.

