STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Congress only alternative to BJP at national level’

APCC secretary N Ravikanth, organisers Ravichand, Lakshminarayana, Nagaraj and others were present.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Rajasekhara Reddy Smaraka Committee organised a memorial lecture on ‘Challenges being faced by the nation and the responsibility of Congress party’ on Wednesday, marking the 11th death anniversary of YSR.

Delivering the lecture, senior journalist K Ramachandramurthy, who resigned as advisor to the State government recently, said the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level. He suggested that the Congress first know the reasons for its present situation and then focus on strengthening the party.

Stating that the Congress secured independence and sacrificed its leaders for the nation, Ramachandramurthy said the Congress has more responsibility towards the nation than any other party. 
Alleging that autocratic forces are destroying democratic institutions, APCC vice-president  Gangadhar said that the Congress rule for a long time was the cause for the survival of democracy in India.

“The regional parties, which are in power in States, are not in a position to question the anti-people decisions of the Centre,” he said and claimed that only the Congress is raising voice against the objectionable policies and decisions of the BJP-led Union government. 

APCC secretary N Ravikanth, organisers Ravichand, Lakshminarayana, Nagaraj and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp