‘Congress only alternative to BJP at national level’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Rajasekhara Reddy Smaraka Committee organised a memorial lecture on ‘Challenges being faced by the nation and the responsibility of Congress party’ on Wednesday, marking the 11th death anniversary of YSR.

Delivering the lecture, senior journalist K Ramachandramurthy, who resigned as advisor to the State government recently, said the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level. He suggested that the Congress first know the reasons for its present situation and then focus on strengthening the party.

Stating that the Congress secured independence and sacrificed its leaders for the nation, Ramachandramurthy said the Congress has more responsibility towards the nation than any other party.

Alleging that autocratic forces are destroying democratic institutions, APCC vice-president Gangadhar said that the Congress rule for a long time was the cause for the survival of democracy in India.

“The regional parties, which are in power in States, are not in a position to question the anti-people decisions of the Centre,” he said and claimed that only the Congress is raising voice against the objectionable policies and decisions of the BJP-led Union government.

APCC secretary N Ravikanth, organisers Ravichand, Lakshminarayana, Nagaraj and others were present.