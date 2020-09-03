STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father-son duo killed in explosion at industrial estate near Vijayawada

Sources said the duo -- A Koteswara Rao and Chinna Rao -- had gone to the industrial estate to purchase scrap. Investigators are yet to ascertain the cause and nature of the blast.

The scene of the blast outside Jayaraj Enterprises in the ALEAP Industrial Estate in Surampalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An explosion in a scrap yard of a plywood unit in ALEAP Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the city claimed the lives of a father-son duo who went to collect scrap from the factory on Thursday afternoon. Due to the intensity of the blast, the duo were flung into the air and landed on the asbestos roof of the unit.

Officials of police and fire services departments said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were handling empty tins having small content of rexine liquid when the blast took place.

The father-son duo of Koteswara Rao and Chinna Rao regularly collect scrap from Jaya Raju Enterprises plywood manufacturing unit, Gannavaram Circle Inspector Srinivas said.

On Thursday also, they went to the scrap yard outside the plywood unit to collect the used tins. In the CCTV footage, it was seen that the duo were handling the tins and one of them was seen hitting the tin with a hard object. Within seconds, a medium intensity explosion occurred.

Due to the impact of the explosion, both of them were flung into the air. Koteswara Rao landed on the asbestos roof of the plyw unit and as it broke away, he fell inside the unit. Chinna Rao also landed on the asbestos roof outside the unit. Both of them died instantaneously. The duo hail from Rajarajeswari Peta in Vijayawada.

Another worker remained unhurt as he was a little away from the scrap yard at the time of explosion. Personnel of fire services, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. 

Sources in the Fire Services Department said the tins might have residue of liquid rexine which is used for coating the plywood sheets. The sources, however, maintained that rexine does not ignite an explosion and are suspecting that mixing of some chemical with it might have triggered the blast.

Clues team collected evidence from the scrap yard to analyse the cause of blast.Gannavaram Inspector Srinivas said a case under Section 304 (II) (negligence leading to death) of IPC was registered and investigation is on.

