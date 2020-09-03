STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GVL writes to CM against NH widening in Lepakshi

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking the latter’s intervention in the issue of ‘gross neglect and illegal actions’ of the State public works department and Anantapur district officials in the matter of widening of NH 544E in Lepakshi village of Anantapur district.  

He said the road was erroneously designed to pass through the prohibited area of Basavanna (Monolithic bull) temple at Lepakshi and 130 metres from northern gate of Veerabhadra Swamy temple, both of which are centrally protected monuments of national importance and have tentatively been listed as world heritage properties. 

The BJP MP said despite several letters by the Archaeological Survey of India highlighting the violations to the district collector of Anantapur and officials of roads and buildings department in the last four years, the design remained unaltered. “On August 30, a scuffle broke out in Lepakshi as it is alleged that local officials tried to forcibly carry out road widening works,” he said in the letter. He requested the CM to prevent damage to the monuments. 

