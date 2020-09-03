Jagan, family pay rich tribute to  YSR on his 11th death anniversary 

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to his father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on the latter’s 11th death anniversary.

He was accompanied by his mother and YSRC honorary president YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi and other family members. The family members attended a prayer meeting and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for YSR.

TTD Trust Board chairperson YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and party leaders from Kadapa district were present at the YSR Memorial. Later, Jagan returned to Vijayawada in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, YSRC MLAs and leaders across the State paid floral tributes to YSR. At the party central office at Tadepalli, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others paid tribute to YSR. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy said YSR had left an indelible mark in the hearts of Telugu people by fulfilling his promises and implementing several welfare schemes for the uplift of the poor.

“YSR had made revolutionary reforms in health, education and welfare sectors and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying forward his legacy in creating a better society and striving for the uplift of the weaker sections. The people have reposed their faith in Jagan and given him a massive mandate to carry forward the legacy,’’ he said.

In his tribute to YSR, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy recalled the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by YSR during his tenure and demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred on YSR posthumously. “The welfare schemes introduced by YSR stands out as a role model for the entire country,’’ he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers P Pushpa Sreevani, Dharmana Krishna Das, Shankara Narayana, ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Avanti Sinivas, Buggana Rajendranath, K Kanna Babu, Vellampalli Srinivas were present.

Later, the Chief Minister tweeted, “It’s been 11 years since father left us. The great leader is no more, but his memories and welfare schemes are immortal. He is the guiding force in every step I take forward.’’

‘People still remember YSR schemes’

Visakhapatnam: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday said YS Rajasekhara Reddy had won the hearts of people due to his welfare-oriented approach. Paying tribute to the former chief minister, Vijayasai said people still recollect him with love. He exhorted party leaders to strive for the party’s victory in the GVMC elections and said it will be a real tribute to YSR