Raids expose graft in Andhra govt offices

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on errant officials at tahsildar, sub-registrar and town planning department offices, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at nine tahsildar offices, four sub-registrar offices and one town planning office in 13 districts of the State.

During the raids, officials seized Rs 12.54 lakh unaccounted cash and some officials were also found to be indulging in various irregularities such as delay in issue of passbooks, allowing unauthorised persons in the office, disposal of online petitions and others. The ACB officials said the surprise checks were conducted based on the complaints received from the public on toll free number 14400.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get rid the State of corruption, ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu ordered all the district officers to conduct surprise checks.

In Krishna district, the ACB officials, led by ASP Maheswara Raju, conducted raids on the tahsildar office in Ibrahimpatnam and Jaggaiahpet sub-registrar office. Officials seized Rs 2,28,600 from 10 employees and found that the officials are not maintaining a personal cash register and attendance register. As many as 885 Mee Seva applications were rejected without any reason. Similarly, ACB officials seized Rs 43,480 unaccounted cash from the Jaggaiahpet sub-registrar office and found that the sub-registrar officer had appointed two private persons for collecting bribes from the public visiting office for various services.

At Kasimkota tahsildar office in Visakhapatnam district, they found Rs 26,995 unaccounted cash and sought an explanation on the officials rejecting 941 mutation and title deed-cum pattadar passbooks, and kept 45 passbooks pending. At Santhakaviti tahsildar office in Srikakulam district, the ACB officials found unaccounted cash of Rs 22,810 and 30 pattadar passbooks without distribution to the beneficiaries.

At Koyyalagudem tahsildar office in West Godavari district, the ACB officials found Rs 5,080 from four officials and found irregularities in disposing of petitions within the stipulated time. Dramatic scenes witnessed at Rajupalem tahsildar office in Guntur when tahsildar Anumalasetty Chenchu Lakshmi tried to hand over the amount in her possession to another officer Katragadda Ramamma. ACB officials found that the tahsildar indulged in various irregularities and kept 102 pattadar passbooks under her possession and Rs 19,840 was seized.

At Ulavapadu tahsildar office in Prakasam district, the ACB sleuths found that VROs and office staff were demanding bribes from the applicants. Same is the situation at Yemmiganur tahsildar office in Kurnool and Kuderu tahsildar office in Anantapur, where the officials failed to respond to the online petitions. Chittoor ACB officials seized Rs 7.79 lakh from private agents and document writers at Piler sub-registrar office and challans worth Rs 51,500. The ACB officials also inspected tahsildar offices at Badvel in Kadapa district and Bikkavolu in East Godavari district, where they seized unaccounted Rs 1.4 lakh from office staff. The ACB officials also raided the town planning section office in Gudur of Nellore district.