Rs 2,144 cr for three balancing reservoirs

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department has issued an administrative sanction for three balancing reservoirs in Chittoor district at a cost of Rs 2,144.5 crore. Another Rs 680 crore was sanctioned for design and construction of Jilledubanda reservoir near Mudigubba of Anantapur district.

According to the order (RT 461) issued by Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Wednesday, the three balancing reservoirs will be constructed at Mudivedu in Kurabalakota mandal, Nethiguntapalle in Punganur mandal and Avulapalle in Somala mandal.

The sanctioned cost of the three balancing reservoirs is Rs 759.5 crore, Rs 717.8 crore, and Rs 667.2 crore, respectively. Though the chief engineer (NTR Telugu Ganga project) proposed the works at Rs 2,260.4 crore, the department sanctioned Rs 2,144.5 crore. Another Rs 680 crore was sanctioned for investigation, design and formation of Jilledubanda reservoir near Mudigubba, including the construction of two off-take sluices, surplus weir and off-take cum cross regulator on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti main canal in Anantapur district, according to an order (RT459).