SC issues notice on Jagan government's plea to make English as medium of education in Andhra schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contending that introduction of English as the medium of instruction in government schools is a progressive step, the State government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to stay the AP High Court order setting aside the Government Orders issued to make English the medium of instruction for Classes I to VI in government schools.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice KM Joseph and Indu Malhotra agreed to hear the plea of the State government and issued notices to the respondents to file their counters and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. The court will hear the matter on September 25.

On a petition filed by Srinivas Guntipalli, the AP High Court in April set aside the order of the government to change the medium of instruction from Telugu to English.Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan informed the SC Bench that 95 per cent of the students and parents in the State wanted English as the medium of instruction. “Those students who want Telugu as their medium of instruction will not only be provided schools but also free transport,’’ he told the court.

It is the right of the parents and children to choose the medium of instruction, Vishwanathan said, citing a Constitutional Bench judgment. He also mentioned that many children are going to private schools as English medium is not available in government schools. “It is a forward looking measure, not a populist one. It needs a strong government to take such a positive step,’’ he argued.

When the Bench pointed out the provision under Section 29(2)(f) of the RTE Act which calls for the medium of instruction to be in the mother tongue of a child “as far as practicable’’, Vishwanathan said parents wanted English as the medium of instruction.

In terms of the Constitutional Bench Judgment, the State is bound to have English as the medium in accordance with the wishes of the parents and children. It is, therefore, not practicable in view of the option exercised by the parents and children to have Telugu as a medium of instruction, he said and added that Telugu language is not sacrificed in the process and the mandate of Section 29(f) is completely met.

The senior advocate said that there is nothing in the Right to Education Act which says the medium of instruction in all situations has to be the mother tongue. “There is, therefore, no question of repugnancy,’’ he added.

The consequence of the HC judgment is that all private schools will necessarily have the medium of instruction as the mother tongue, Vishwanathan said and added that the orders of the State are only applicable to government schools, not private ones. “We will provide transport to every student who desires to study in Telugu and provide him/her a neighbourhood school,” he said and added that many students are going from government schools to private ones.

Senior Counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing on behalf of a caveator, submitted that with the government order, the choice of parents to send their children to Telugu medium school is taken away. “The State has taken away the choice of Telugu- speaking parents to send their children to a Telugu school. Minority and private schools will teach in both languages, but government schools will teach only in English,” he said.The Bench issued notices to the respondents and said the matter will be heard on September 25.