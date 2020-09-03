Stop CID probe: SEC in petition before HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday filed a petition in the High Court seeking it orders to stop CID probe into a case based on a complaint by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy stating that the letter written by the SEC to the Home Ministry could have been forged. SEC assistant secretary K Samba Murthy also filed a similar petition in the court.

In his petition, Ramesh Kumar said by registering a case into the complaint of the MP, the government is trying to intervene in the functioning of the Commission.

Ramesh Kumar maintained that the SEC is an autonomous body and registering a case against it is against the Constitution. He also asked the court to order a CBI probe into the CID registering a case against the SEC and also issue directions to the CID to hand over the material it seized from the SEC’s office during its probe.High Court Justice D Ramesh posted the matter for further hearing to Sept 7.