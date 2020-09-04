‘All CHCs equipped with triage centres’

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To boost identification and treatment of Covid patients in rural areas, every community health centre in Srikakulam district has been equipped with triage centres, said district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Jagannadha Rao.

“We have set up triage centres at every CHC in rural areas to ensure immediate treatment to patients. Apart from providing each CHC with three-five oxygen cylinders, separate wards with five to seven beds have also been set up there exclusively for Covid patients,” he told TNIE. “Soon after testing positive, a person would be immediately referred to a nearby triage centre, where the severity of his condition will be determined.”