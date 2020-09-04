STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9,499 recoveries

Andhra Pradesh conducts 39,05,775 tests so far; 1,03,701 active cases remain

Health workers at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences quarantine centre in Tirupati disposing of medical waste on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With another 10,199 cases emerging on Thursday, Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 4,65,730. As per the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, the state has conducted as many as 39,05,775 tests, including 62,225 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.  

With 9,499 more patients getting cured and discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries climbed to 3,57,829; 30,048 out of the 62,225 samples were examined through rapid antigen tests. Another 75 new casualties in the same period took the toll in Andhra Pradesh to 4,200. 

East Godavari continued its streak as it was the only district to have reported a spike of over 1,000 new infections; Krishna, with 318 new cases, registered the least surge in the 24 hours. East Godavari, where a total of 62,900 people have tested positive, stood at the top of the table in overall cases, while Krishna (17,310) at the bottom. 

Kurnool district has reported an aggregate of 46,871 infections, followed by Anantapur (43,248), West Godavari (39,775), Chittoor (39,726), Visakhapatnam (38,889), Guntur (38,083), Nellore (33,663).  Out of the 13, eight districts have recorded over 30,000 cases each. 

Out of 75 new casualties, ten were reported from East Godavari, nine each from Chittoor and Guntur districts, seven each from Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari, six from Nellore, five from Kadapa, four each from Kurnool and Srikakulam, three from Prakasam, and two each from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

