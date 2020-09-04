STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-MPTC member’s social boycott issue solved

Published: 04th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A high-level committee on Thursday visited Ramachandrapuram village in response to ex-Vetapalem MPTC member’s letter sent to the Governor and the High Court Chief Justice seeking permission that his family members could end their lives following social boycott by the villagers.

As per information, K Venkateswarlu (58) worked as the MPTC member during 2014- 2019. He along with the village heads took a loan of around Rs 10 lakh and purchased a mechanised fishing vessel, engine and fishing nets through the Fisheries Department. During the same period, he allegedly bought four acres of land in the village. 

Later, when the village leaders questioned Venkateswarlu about the repayment of the loan and as to how he purchased the land, the latter objected. No sooner, differences reached a boiling point and the villagers allegedly boycotted Venkateswarulu’s family. The irate villagers also took away the fishing vessel, nets and engine and hid them. 

Recently, Raju, son of Venkateswarlu, filed a complaint stating that the villagers even attempted to murder them, while Venkateswarulu, on the other hand, sent letters to the the Governor and High Court Chief Justice. 

On the government’s directives, district Joint Collector-3 T Bapi Reddy, Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, Fisheries JD Chandrasekhar Reddy along with Chirala Rural CI M Rosaiah rushed to the village.  They spoke to the two parties concerned —K Raju, his father Venkateswarlu and the village heads — and settled the issue amicably. 
 

